Texas Outperforms U.S. In Annual Job Growth Rate

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the unrivaled strength of the Texas economy following the release of September employment data showing Texas again outpaced the nation in annual job growth rate with 327,400 nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas also set new record highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Texas stands as a model for the nation: jobs are growing here, families are growing here, and opportunity is growing here,” said Governor Abbott. “By unleashing the power of entrepreneurs and innovators and training Texans for high-demand, good-paying jobs, Texas will long remain the best state for job creation in the nation. Since I've been Governor, Texas has added over 2.4 million new jobs. More Texans are working than ever before in the history of our great state, and we will continue to expand that job growth through our business-friendly policies, low taxes, and strategic investments in innovation and education. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for all.”



September jobs data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,449,900.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,819,800.

Texas reached a new high for total jobs at 14,289,900 after adding 29,200 non-farm jobs in September.

Texas added 327,400 non-farm jobs from September 2023 to September 2024, outpacing the nation in annual growth rate.

Texas has added more than 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott announced approved financial institutions participating in the Texas Small Business Credit Initiative Program providing loans to Very Small Businesses (fewer than 10 employees) and Small Businesses (fewer than 500 employees) in Texas to support continued job creation. The Governor also recently launched the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program providing loans through Community Development Financial Institutions to Micro-Businesses (fewer than 20 employees) in Texas affected by declared local, state, or federal disasters in Texas.

