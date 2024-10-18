Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Advisory Council On Emergency Medical Services

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Donald “Donny” Booth to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services (GETAC) for a term set to expire on January 1, 2028. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Sharon Malone, M.D., Taylor Ratcliff, M.D., Shawn Salter, and Alan Tyroch, M.D. for terms set to expire on January 1, 2030. The council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System to ensure that communities receive comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

Donald “Donny” Booth of Andrews is the CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Emergency Nurses Association, American Organization of Nurse Executives, Texas Organization for Nursing Leadership, Texas Nurses Association, and the Andrews Downtown Lions Club. Booth received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas (UT) at El Paso, a Master of Science in Nursing from UT Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration from UT Tyler.

Sharon Malone, M.D. of Van Alstyne is the emergency medical services (EMS) medical director at Questcare and Envision Services. She is a diplomat of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians. Malone received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Medical Branch at Galveston.

Taylor Ratcliff, M.D. of Belton is an emergency medicine and EMS physician at Baylor Scott and White Healthcare, medical director at Williamson County EMS, physician medical director for the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Team 7, and a captain of the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department. He is former chair of the Emergency Healthcare System for the Capital Area of Texas Regional Advisory Council. Ratcliff received a Bachelor of Science in EMS Management and a Doctor of Medicine from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Shawn Salter of Bullard is the chief administrative officer for CHRISTUS EMS & CHRISTUS Flight For Life. He is a member of the Air & Surface Transport Nurses Association and the International College of Advanced Practice Paramedics. Additionally, he is a former committee member of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council and former Region 4 board member of the Association of Air Medical Services. Salter received an Associate of Nursing from San Jacinto College and is a Licensed Paramedic.

Alan Tyroch, M.D. of EL Paso is the chair of surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Texas Surgical Society, Texas Medical Association, El Paso County Medical Society, and Society of Critical Care Medicine. Additionally, he is a committee chair and advisory group member of the Border Regional Advisory Council. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on GETAC since 2012 and is the current chairman. Tyroch received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston. He completed a general surgery internship at Baylor College of Medicine, a general surgery residency at the University of Arizona Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program, and a Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at the University of California San Francisco, Fresno Campus.