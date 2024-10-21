NaVOBA Names the 2024 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises®

The NaVOBA Team and Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards

This prestigious list honors large corporations that most successfully engage certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.

The Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises® distinction is especially important since corporate America's eagerness to buy veteran is sound business, not compliance.” — NaVOBA Vice President of Corporate Relations Mimi Lohm

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced the best corporations committed to working with U.S. military veteran-owned businesses in 2024 using data and responses from the 2024 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises(BCVBE) Survey. This prestigious list honors corporations that successfully engage certified Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek remarked, “The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity. These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”The companies recognized this year are:AccentureAT&TBayerCapital OneCDWCox EnterprisesHiltonLowe’s Companies, Inc.Lumen TechnologiesPitney BowesShell USA, Inc.Travel + LeisureUSAAUS BankVistra CorporationWalmartNaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm noted, “This distinction is especially important since corporate America's eagerness to buy veteran is sound business, not compliance. Earning this distinction demonstrates an understanding that doing business with veterans isn't just the right thing to do; it's simply a smart business decision... Corporate America is serious about including opportunities for veterans to compete for business."To determine the 2024 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies regarding the inclusion of veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses in their supplier diversity programs. The analysis included outreach efforts, procurement infrastructure, asset allocation, and actions taken to improve relationships with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprisesand Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business EnterprisesTo learn more about NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies, visit www.navoba.org/Learn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.