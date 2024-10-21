NaVOBA Names the 2024 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises®
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
This prestigious list honors large corporations that most successfully engage certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.
NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek remarked, “The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity. These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies recognized this year are:
Accenture
AT&T
Bayer
Capital One
CDW
Cox Enterprises
Hilton
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Lumen Technologies
Pitney Bowes
Shell USA, Inc.
Travel + Leisure
USAA
US Bank
Vistra Corporation
Walmart
NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm noted, “This distinction is especially important since corporate America's eagerness to buy veteran is sound business, not compliance. Earning this distinction demonstrates an understanding that doing business with veterans isn't just the right thing to do; it's simply a smart business decision... Corporate America is serious about including opportunities for veterans to compete for business."
To determine the 2024 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies regarding the inclusion of veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses in their supplier diversity programs. The analysis included outreach efforts, procurement infrastructure, asset allocation, and actions taken to improve relationships with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises®.
To learn more about NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies, visit www.navoba.org/Learn.
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.