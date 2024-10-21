Amagi Wins Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award For Pioneering Development Of Manifest-Based Playout for FAST Industry

Amagi wins prestigious Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for pioneering the development of manifest-based playout for the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) industry. Amagi Logo

Amagi Wins Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award For Pioneering Development Of Manifest-Based Playout FAST Industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), has been honored with a prestigious 75th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for its pioneering role in the development of manifest-based playout technology, a key innovation fueling the rapid growth of the Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) industry.

Amagi is trusted by two-thirds of the top 100 global media brands, and this accolade from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) recognizes Amagi’s cutting-edge solutions that have transformed content distribution in the media and entertainment industry.

Manifest-based playout replaces expensive, traditional playout servers and automation systems with highly scalable standard web servers, providing a seamless 24x7 broadcast-style experience accessible on any distribution platform.

Amagi’s award-winning technology has become a cornerstone of the global FAST ecosystem, serving as a key driver in its explosive growth. By combining cloud-based infrastructure with innovative ad monetization techniques, Amagi has empowered content owners, broadcasters, and streaming platforms to create and distribute channels globally without the traditional capital-intensive infrastructure.

"We are honored to receive the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award, which is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment industry," said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi. "This recognition underscores the transformative impact of manifest-based playout in powering the FAST streaming industry, enabling content owners to reach global audiences with unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness."

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said, "We’re delighted to honor the individuals and companies dedicated to delivering high quality content and innovative new technologies for viewers and consumers."

Amagi's technology benefits the entire media and entertainment industry supply chain—from content creation and distribution to monetization—by simplifying complex workflows and unlocking new revenue streams. Through its suite of products, such as Amagi CLOUDPORT, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, and Amagi PLANNER, the company provides an end-to-end solution that caters to broadcasters, content owners, and advertisers alike.

Amagi’s influence in the FAST space extends beyond technology innovation. The company provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Its clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

As the media and entertainment industry evolves, Amagi remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and profitability across the entire media supply chain.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy R award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

