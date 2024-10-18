Mother-Daughter Honored—2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award—BMG Global to Distribute Their Inspiring Film

Mother-Daughter are honored with 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for their roles in the telling of an inspiring story.

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mother-Daughter Duo, Mignon Pinson and Maya Jai Pinson have been honored with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for their significant roles in the telling of an inspiring story about family, faith, and the power of community—MY PRIVATE LINE TO GOD, released on Oct. 8, 2024. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional storytelling and a moment of pride for the communities they have impacted.MY PRIVATE LINE TO GOD is about Joy, a young girl who receives an extraordinary birthday gift from Auntie Kay—a direct line to God. The story is set against the backdrop of school bullies, a menacing dog named Chloe, and the daily struggles of bickering parents. It unfolds Joy’s journey to overcome adversity through prayer, offering a profound message about the power of collective belief.The narrative follows Joy as she learns that miracles can happen when two or more people gather in God's name. As she faces life’s challenges, Joy can activate the divine connection through prayer, revealing the strength of faith, love, and unity. The story explores how belief can transform even the most difficult situations, showing that anything is possible with God and community by your side, uniting us in hope and faith.Mignon Pinson, celebrated for her exceptional storytelling through film and dedication to service, has been praised for her work in uplifting and empowering through the medium of film. Mignon’s daughter, Maya Jai Pinson, has also received widespread recognition for her contributions to film, published books, mentorship, and youth advocacy. The Pinson family’s story does not stop at their achievements; it is also a testament to their commitment to minority representation and empowerment.BMG-Global, known for distributing impactful and uplifting content, is proud to release MY PRIVATE LINE TO GOD, a heartwarming story that will inspire and uplift audiences everywhere. It showcases the Pinson family's extraordinary storytelling and highlights the power of faith, unity, and community. Through this alliance, the film will continue to inspire and uplift viewers around the globe, offering a message of hope and inspiration.Audiences can watch MY PRIVATE LINE TO GOD on all major VOD platforms, including Amazon Fandango at Home , and Google. The DVD can be purchased through Amazon DVD.

MY PRIVATE LINE TO GOD TRAILER

