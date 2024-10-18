MPD Makes Arrest in a Simple Assault of a Child
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a man for assaulting a child in Northwest.
On Monday, September 30, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect who works in an apartment building in the 5200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest approached the victim, who is a child in the hallway of the building. The suspect touched the victim inappropriately and fled the scene.
On Thursday, October 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 52-year-old Juan Jose Reina, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was a victim of a similar assault or who may have information related to these or other cases, please call the MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. You can remain anonymous.
CCN: 24151681
###
