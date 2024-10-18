OSCE organizes international seminar to initiate establishment of Regional Association for Women in Border and Law Enforcement Agencies in Central Asia

On 15 and 16 October, the OSCE Secretariat with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and other OSCE Field Operations in Central Asia organized an international seminar that initiated the establishment of the Association of Women in Border and Law Enforcement Agencies in Central Asia. The international seminar, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, builds on OSCE’s ongoing efforts to empower women officers and strengthen regional security.

The event brought together 30 representatives from the Ministries of Internal Affairs, State Committees of National Security, Border Guard Services, Police Services and Prosecutors Offices of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The event’s main goal was to initiate the creation of the Regional Association of Women in Border and Law Enforcement Agencies in Central Asia. The Regional Association will promote gender equality and inclusivity in the security sector by encouraging greater participation of women. This strategy is designed to enhance the effectiveness of border and law enforcement agencies in detecting and preventing crimes, while also building public trust and contributing to the overall safety and security in the region.

”Our Programme Office has supported the creation of the Kyrgyz Association of Women in Security Sector since 2011. Bringing this concept to the regional level will not only increase cross-border co-operation and joint efforts towards a gender-sensitive security sector but will also foster trust and rapport from people in the region and ultimately lead to more safety and security,” emphasized Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

Elmira Ashimbekovna Isakova, Deputy Head of Legal Support at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, stated that "This seminar is a unique platform for sharing experiences, ideas, and achievements among women who play key roles in maintaining law and order in Central Asia."

“In the OSCE, we understand the transformative impact this Association can have - not only in empowering women officers, but also in strengthening regional security,” emphasized Siv-Katrine Leirtroe, Head of the OSCE Transnational Threats Department’s Border Security and Management Unit.

Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues, highlighted that “The underrepresentation of women not only hinders gender equality, but it also weakens security and stability for all. Promoting gender equality within border and law enforcement agencies allows to address the specific needs of women officers and of a large portion of our society. In these efforts, the OSCE remains a unique platform to promote regional approaches and networking opportunities for women to unite their voices.”

Participants elaborated on possible priorities and activities of the Regional Association, which will be shared with their national authorities for consideration and further action. They have also actively engaged in networking and knowledge-sharing, building connections with each other and the agencies they represented.

This event builds on the recommendations from the OSCE regional conference on Women's Participation in Law Enforcement in Central Asia and at the Annual Meeting of the OSCE Gender Equality Platform in Border Security and Management, which took place in 2023. The International Seminar was organized as part of several extra-budgetary projects, including the Gender Issues Programme’s “WIN for Women and Men” project, the Conflict Prevention Centre’s “Support, capacity-building and awareness-raising for Security Sector Governance and Reform within the OSCE: Phase III” and the Transnational Threat Department’s Border Security and Management Unit’s programme.