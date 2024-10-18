Water innovation for circularity and enhanced resilience in Iraq

The project “Water Innovation for Circularity and Enhanced Resilience” seeks an intern to help address climate change challenges in Iraq. This effort aligns with global policies such as the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda. Iraq is the fifth-most vulnerable country in the world to climate change impacts﻿ , including rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, water scarcity, frequent sand and dust storms, and flooding.

This Sida-funded project, led by SEI in partnership with Iraqi and international partners, aims to strengthen Iraq’s water security through improved water management and resource circularity. In the short term, the project seeks to increase knowledge and strengthen capacity for water planning, develop business models that promote circular solutions for urban wastewater and organic waste streams, and encourage circular practices in rural areas.

As an intern, you will work with SEI’s cross-centre team and project partners in Iraq and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to jointly coordinate and develop training modules, assessments and communication materials addressing uncertainty, scarcity and degradation of water resources.

We are looking for a student studying political science, economics, environmental engineering, international development, or a similar field, with a focus or special interest in water management, sanitation, agroecology, climate change and/or sustainable development.

You are familiar with qualitative and quantitative research methodologies and proficient in Microsoft Office and/or Teams. You are an independent worker and a good writer, with the ability to coordinate tasks and drive them forward in a collaborative environment.

An interest in Iraq and the MENA region, as well as knowledge of local contexts, languages and cultures is an added value.

Required skills and experience

current bachelor’s or master’s student

fluency in English

proficiency in Microsoft Office

strong analytical, organizational and time management skills

Desirable