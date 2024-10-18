Finance for Sustainable Development (FSD) is SEI’s research and engagement program focused on the dynamics of increasing investment in sustainable projects, particularly in low and lower-middle income countries (LLMICs). FSD builds on SEI’s track-record in international climate and development finance. The program supports scaling investment into sustainable economic activities needed to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the climate targets in the Paris Agreement.

FSD’s portfolio of projects includes research on risk mitigation for renewable energy investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, sustainable business model innovation, policy support for international climate finance institutions, blended finance to mobilize private sector investment, and training on public and private sustainable finance.

The intern will work with SEI’s Development Policy and Finance (DPF) team, and tasks may include:

conducting literature reviews and synthesizing information

conducting ad-hoc research and information-gathering activities from available data sources

supporting event organization and delivery

liaising with the SEI communications team

Who you are

We are looking for a student studying finance, economics, political science, international development, sustainability studies or similar, with a strong interest in the role of investment as an enabler for sustainable development.

You have excellent analytical and communication skills (both written and oral), and fluency in English is required. You thrive in a collaborative environment and can independently coordinate and complete tasks. Through your studies or previous internships, you have experience conducting research, formulating research questions, analysing data and applying qualitative or quantitative methods.

If you are passionate about sustainability and the role of investments in driving sustainable development in LLMICs, and are eager to gain valuable research experience, we encourage you to apply.

Required skills and experience

current master’s student

excellent analytical and communication skills

experience in qualitative and quantitative data synthesis and analysis

experience working on low- and lower-middle-income country contexts

fluency in English

Location

The internship is based at SEI HQ in Stockholm. An in-person internship involving office visits 1-2 times per week is preferred.

Internships at SEI HQ

We aim to attract competent and skilled university students for our internships. Our goal is to support your development by providing a valuable learning experience in a professional setting. To be eligible, you must be enrolled at a university or university college, and the internship must be part of your education. Please note that SEI only offers unpaid internships. Applicants must be fully funded and insured by external sources for the duration of the internship.

All SEI recruitments are based on respect for the individual, regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, union representation or political opinion, functional variation, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, nationality, and marital or parental status.