GovBidAI LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PRODUCT -- OPPYHOUND

OppyHound by GovBidAI

OppyHound is already assisting MBEs and small businesses to navigate and compete more effectively for Government opportunities.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In concert with the upcoming National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Conference in Atlanta during Oct 21-23, 2024, the innovative team at GovBidAI plan to unveil “ OppyHound ”. OppyHound is the latest proprietary licensed online, app-based product to assist aspiring certified minority business enterprises (MBE) contractors to have better success in the federal procurement process. Several small businesses have been granted initial free or underwritten licenses enabling them to realize the value of the technology before launch.In summary, OppyHound is a forward-looking AI-driven platform. By merging sophisticated machine learning (ML) algorithms with deep-rooted federal government procurement experience, OppyHound empowers users to effortlessly identify, understand, and pursue critical government contracts.“We are extremely excited to launch OppyHound into the marketplace for minority businesses and small enterprises,” said Co-Founder & CEO Moner Attwa. “OppyHound by GovBidAI empowers MBEs by giving them access to tools that are on par with, if not superior to, those used by large companies today,” In addition, it will allow such enterprises to quickly assess – without expending limited time or resources -- if they should pursue such procurement opportunities solo or partner with a larger firm for better success,” continued Attwa.OppyHound by GovBidAI Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Trent V. Manager explained how the product benefits MBEs and entrepreneurs below.“OppyHound collects government opportunity and entity data, including award and funding details, empowering users to research, discover, and respond to government opportunities, said Manager. “The platforms Beta version will allow users to search government opportunities with key words to the document level, provide a deep dive of the opportunity documents selected at the click of a button, and also allow users the ability to chat with the government documents in order to obtain valuable information without having to dig thru multiple documents with hundreds of pages.”During the renowned NMSDC conference, BlockTec, one of the cofounders of GovBidAI, will be hosting customized demonstrations of this time-saving, equalizing asset for small enterprises at Booth #947 in the NMSDC Exhibition Hall. Those interested in acquiring an affordable license for OppyHound can also find an overview at www.oppyhound.com . The firm has developed a three-tier licensed pricing schedule for those businesses seeking to adapt OppyHound to their needs and growth trajectory. We are also providing our basic search capability to all users to gain access to government procurements at no cost. Larger firms wishing to underwrite or sponsor a license for an MBE are also welcome to contact founders Attwa and Manager.One user sent the team a comment via the portal on how they are using OppyHound:"OppyHound has significantly streamlined my ability to navigate and access government procurement opportunities efficiently. Its unembellished search capabilities and flexible tiered pricing structure make it a versatile tool for businesses of all sizes. Exploring this platform is highly recommended for those seeking to streamline their engagement with government contracts," said user Ilkco “Ike” Grigsby, CEO/Principal of Grigs International, a contract security firm.GovBidAI was also just notified they have been accepted into a prestigious accelerator program underwritten and sponsored by one of the top names in technology. The host company may opt to publicize its program and participants at a later date.If interested in more information or a product demonstration, please contact:Moner Attwa, GovBidAI, Co-Founder/CEO/Business DevelopmentMoner.Attwa@Govbidai.com or 703.401.7598 (m)Trent Manager, GovBidAI, Co-Founder & CTOTrent.Manager@Govbidai.com or 480-262-4236 (m)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.