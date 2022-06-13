New Blockchain Firm "BlockTec" Achieves Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification.
Blocktec Founders Josh Hedeby (far right) and Trent Manager (second from left) being presented check from Patricia Crenshaw, CEO, Pacific SW Minority Supplier Development Council and Summer Faussette, National African American Business Development Manager, Comerica Bank
BlockTec Achieves MBE Certification and Wins Financial Prize During Pitch Competition hosted by Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development CouncilPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging and newly formed blockchain solutions provider BlockTec, LLC. is pleased to announce that it has recently achieved certification as a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (PSWMSDC). The firm was evaluated to meet all the necessary criteria to be included among the providers in the NMSDC database. In addition, during the PSWMSDC Procurement Conference + Business Opportunity Fair, BlockTec co-founders Joshua Hedeby and Trent Manager placed second in the business pitch competition (judged by a panel of experienced business leaders), winning a financial prize for their clear articulation of their business model.
Formed in January 2022 and initially incubated by longtime IT/cybersecurity application provider Intertec International, BlockTec’s Hedeby and Manager have been busily meeting with a variety of companies exploring blockchain applicability for their businesses – especially in the financial services and IT sectors. Blocktec is also under consideration by other leading technology companies for partnership and projects, such as FPT Software. It is also engaging with the ASU Blockchain Research Lab to increase its ability to expand its services and overall competencies. BlockTec is also currently training coders and development teams based in Costa Rica and Colombia through service agreements with incubator Intertec International.
Specifically, Blocktec’s service offerings include:
• Blockchain Training (Developer and Executive Level)
• Traditional IT Support Value-Added Reseller (Onshore/Nearshore/Offshore)
• Solidity and Smart Contract Development
• Blockchain System Migration
• DeFi/NFT/ICO Exchange Development
• Smart Contract and Software Security Audits
• Blockchain Architect/Consulting
For companies or enterprises seeking to gain competitive advantage by upskilling their executive teams regarding how blockchain technology can be integrated into their businesses are invited to Blocktec’s website as a pre-cursor to scheduling a no-obligation briefing session with Joshua Hedeby (CEO/CFO; josh@blocktec.us) and/or Trent Manager (CTO - trent@blocktec.us) for further consultation.
