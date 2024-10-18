Angel Armor Unveils Next Generation Truth SNAP® Plate System for Superior Safety and Scalability at IACP 2024

The Truth SNAP Plate System is the latest in modular body armor protection and offers unparalleled lightness, thinness, and multi-threat defense.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Armor is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Truth SNAP® Plate System , a groundbreaking advancement in personal protection for Law Enforcement and select Military personnel. This innovative system, designed with both safety and flexibility in mind, includes several product variations, each engineered to provide the highest level of defense while maintaining lightweight and thin profiles. Angel Armor will debut the new Truth SNAP rifle plates at IACP 2024 , held at the Boston Convention Center, where attendees can experience the product firsthand with the chance to win a vest and plate of their choosing at Booth 1001.The Truth Snap Plate System encompasses a range of products: the 308 Standard, 308 Premium, 308 Ultra base plates, and the ceramic 855 Strike Face Plate. The 308 Standard and 308 Ultra base plates are certified to NIJ 0101.06 Standard (Level III) when used with RISE Armor Packages or other compatible soft body armor vests. The 308 Premium base plate is coming soon, pending the release of NIJ certification. Notably, these plates feature the patented magnetic SNAP system, making it easy for users to quickly and securely attach or remove components based on the desired threat level.The key features of the Truth SNAP Plate System include:Groundbreaking Design: This is the thinnest and lightest certified* plate system on the market, featuring a proprietary multi-curve design and a refined aesthetic finish.Superior Safety: Provides advanced protection against handguns, rifles, stabs, and special threats, exceeding NIJ standards. The dual-strike face design ensures multi-round capability.Scalable Protection: Users can easily “SNAP” the ceramic 855 Strike Face Plate onto any Truth SNAP base plate for tiered rifle and handgun protection. The base plate selections vary in weight, thickness, and price and are available in various cuts and sizes.Technical specifications highlight the system's robustness. The 308 Ultra offers thickness as low as 0.53” (13.5mm) and weights ranging from 0.65 lb (0.29 kg) to 2.21 lb (1.00 kg), depending on the cut and size. Similarly, the 308 Premium and 308 Standard versions provide great performance and technical specifications.Angel Armor remains committed to enhancing Officer safety with products that are not only protective but also practical and adaptable. The Truth SNAP Plate System sets a new standard in the field, ensuring that users never have to compromise on protection or mobility.About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind. For more information, visit angelarmor.com

