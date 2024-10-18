Military Sealift Command Far East Participates in Sama Sama

“MSC Far East makes sure every U.S. military ship in the Indo-Pacific region is able to get fuel, ammo, and supplies; this can include services to our allies and partners,” said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Andrew Werner, MSC Far East, out of Singapore. “Without a Combat Logistics Force (CFL) or refueling ships, our fleet of ships, and those of some allies, such as the Philippines, would not be able to refuel at sea.”

Sama Sama 2024, which was held Oct. 7-18, was hosted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Navy, and featured participation from allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region, including personnel and assets from Australia, Canada, France and Japan.

MSC Far East provided subject-matter-expert instruction for the refueling-at-sea familiarization training, along with members attached to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, out of Singapore.

“The purpose of the training was to get the PN familiar with underway replenishment gear on a ship, how to set it up, and how to conduct a safe underway-replenishment,” said Werner. “MSC Far East has Boatswain’s mates that are subject-matter-experts and can train the Philippine Sailors. We do the similar training with other allies and partners.”

Underway replenishments of allied partners present a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and exercise compatibility of logistics systems.

“The training went over the fundamentals of refueling and replenishing at sea,” said U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate Francisco Fuentes, DESRON 7. “We also conducted hands-on training and observed their on-station procedures for refueling-at-sea, and looked at their replenishment-at-sea stations forward of the ship.

“It was important for us to do hands-on training because it helped them understand our safety procedures, maintenance requirements, and types of equipment we use and our station procedures. This helps with our interoperability.”

According to Werner, he hopes that the training was beneficial to the PN, and they can mutually build upon interoperability.

“Every Navy does evolutions a little different and we were able to show them how on our U.S. Navy conducts a safe refueling—just about every week—when underway on deployment,” added Werner. “They were excited and motivated to learn and I look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Sama Sama 2024 is a multilateral engagement that includes a sea and shore phase that will incorporate medical, engineering, logistics and symposiums, while diving and explosive ordnance disposal teams, naval vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft conduct exercises focused on anti-submarine, surface and air warfare, and maritime domain awareness.

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.