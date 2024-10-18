USS Makin Island Changes Command

Slough assumed command of Makin Island in April 2023 after serving as the ship’s executive officer since 2021.

As Makin Island’s commanding officer, her exemplary leadership spearheaded the successful completion of numerous training and certification events, enabling the deployment of a combat-ready ship following a 100-day Continuous Maintenance Availability and a truncated training cycle. Throughout her tour, she demonstrated a unique talent for innovation and interoperability in advanced warfighting concepts, successfully integrating with the thirteenth Marine Expeditionary Unit during workups and a highly productive seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific Region. She masterfully employed her forces, executing 11 individual exercises and operations involving 22 partner nations, and oversaw the first-ever deployment of a full squadron of 10 F-35B Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets aboard an Amphibious Assault Ship. With commitment to excellence, she guided Makin Island to earn the 2023 Battle Effectiveness Award, achieving a 100 percent first-pass qualification rate in every mission area and executing 3,000 individual training events.

“Serving as the commanding officer of the USS Makin Island has been the most rewarding experience of my career.” said Slough, “The dedication and resilience of this crew, combined with the constant improvement of our capabilities on this ship, have made every challenge an opportunity for growth.

Together, we’ve pushed boundaries, achieved mission success, and demonstrated the true strength of teamwork and innovation in the modern Navy.”

Arana, a 1997 graduate of the University of Florida, was commissioned in 1999 through the Officer Candidate School program. He has served as the executive officer of Makin Island since April 2023. Prior to joining the Raider family, he completed squadron tours with HSC-26, 28 and was a plank owner of the HSC Weapons School Atlantic. He h also served as the Assistant Air Officer (MINIBOSS) aboard USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3), Operations and Maintenance Officer for the Tridents of HSC-9. Post Department Head, CAPT Arana served on the Joint Staff, Pentagon in the National Military Command Center as Operations Officer, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center. He also served at the as Assistant Deputy Director for Operations, J-3, and as a Global Strike Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of Defense, and the President of the United States. CAPT Arana went on to serve at the 59th commanding officer of the World-Famous Golden Falcons, forward deployed in Atsugi Japan. His most recent tour was as Helicopter Assignments Officer and Deputy Director of the Aviation Distribution Office at the Bureau of Navy Personnel (PERS 43).

" I am both humbled and excited to lead the finest amphibious ship in the fleet. This ship and its crew have a legacy of excellence, innovation, and resilience.” Said Arana. “I look forward to continuing that tradition, guiding our team to new heights, and ensuring we are always mission-ready, wherever the call may take us."

Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is currently in a selective restricted availability. The Wasp-class ship is crewed by more than 1,200 Sailors and can embark more than 1,600 Marines. Makin Island’s mission is to transport and land ashore troops, equipment, and supplies to support and sustain amphibious assault operations.