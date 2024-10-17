Update 2: Search Continues for VAQ-130 Aviators

The wreckage rests at approximately 6,000 feet altitude in a remote, steep and heavily-wooded area east of Mount Rainier.

Soldiers from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are assisting in the search. 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) brings specialized mountaineering, high-angle rescue, medical, and technical communication skills necessary to navigate the difficult terrain associated with the Cascade Mountain Range that is inaccessible by other means.

The status of the crew cannot be confirmed without a site assessment of the debris area.

“Our priority is to locate our two aviators as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Capt. David Ganci, commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “Adhering to Dept. of Defense procedure, we cannot identify or confirm the names of aircrew involved in a mishap until 24-hours after their next of kin have been notified of their status. Please remain patient and limit speculation about the incident. That is one of the best ways we can respect the privacy of the loved ones who are impacted by this tragic event.”

There are no known hazards to the public.

“We appreciate the community support as experienced personnel respond around the crash site,” said Capt. Nathan Gammache, commanding officer of NAS Whidbey Island. “We are confident that we have the capability we need at this time, and will request any additional capabilities, if needed, via official channels in coordination with the on-site incident commander.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The U.S. Navy will continue to provide updates. More information is available on NAS Whidbey Island's website and official social media accounts.