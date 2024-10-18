Book and Song Unite: I Won’t Break by Derrick Solano Now Available Worldwide

I Won't Break by Derrick Solano

Derrick Solano’s book I Won’t Break and his song of the same name come together to tell a story of pain, survival, and resilience.

I Won’t Break is more than a title—it’s my declaration of survival, for me and for anyone who’s ever felt like life tried to take them down but couldn’t.” — Derrick Solano

LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEOctober 2024Contact: Derrick SolanoEmail: derricksolano.777@gmail.comWebsite: DerrickSolano.com ( https://www.derricksolano.com YouTube: Official Artist Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@Derrick.Solano Link to Purchase Book: Amazon ( https://a.co/d/5eB2Nue The Book and Song That Define Survival: I Won’t Break by Derrick Solano Now Available WorldwideDerrick Solano, a voice of raw resilience in both the literary and music worlds, announces the worldwide release of his book I Won’t Break, available now on Amazon ( https://a.co/d/5eB2Nue ). This powerful memoir ties directly with his debut song of the same name, available on all music platforms, including his [YouTube Official Artist Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@Derrick.Solano )].I Won’t Break is not just a book or a song—it’s the unfiltered story of a man who fought through the darkest corners of life, only to rise stronger. The memoir and song work together to tell Derrick’s journey of survival, from the foster system and abuse to addiction and the battle to reclaim his identity. His message is simple: no matter how hard life tries to break you, you can always fight back.A Memoir of Pain, Loss, and SurvivalIn I Won’t Break ( https://a.co/d/5eB2Nue ), Derrick Solano pulls no punches in telling the story of his life. Born into chaos and abandoned at the age of two, Derrick endured a childhood of abuse in the foster system and later suffered the devastating loss of his son. The memoir dives deep into his battles with addiction, trauma, and a system that failed him time and again, yet through it all, Derrick refused to be defeated. The book is an anthem of survival for anyone who has ever felt broken but still found the strength to rise.The Anthem That Echoes His StoryAlongside the memoir is Derrick’s debut song I Won’t Break, an emotional alternative rock anthem available worldwide on all streaming platforms and his [YouTube Official Artist Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@Derrick.Solano )]. The song reflects Derrick’s struggle to survive and reclaim his power, with gritty guitar riffs and lyrics that dive into the heart of his pain. The book and song stand as twin symbols of Derrick’s refusal to give in, even when everything seemed lost.What Readers and Listeners Can Expect:A Story That Resonates: I Won’t Break is not just a recounting of past pain. It’s an inspiring story of survival, healing, and finding strength in the darkest places. Derrick’s book and music offer hope to those who need to know they are not alone.Raw, Honest Music: Derrick’s music, available on his [YouTube Official Artist Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@Derrick.Solano )], is an extension of his life story. With his debut single I Won’t Break, Derrick captures the emotions and struggles he outlines in his memoir, creating a powerful experience for fans who connect with his message of resilience.A Movement for the Broken but Unbreakable: I Won’t Break is more than just a personal story—it’s a message for anyone who’s been told they aren’t enough or has ever felt like giving up. Derrick’s words and music serve as a battle cry for those who refuse to stay broken.A Platform for ConnectionThrough his website, DerrickSolano.com ( https://www.derricksolano.com ), Derrick connects with readers and listeners alike, sharing blog posts about his personal experiences, music updates, and mental health struggles. The site serves as a hub for fans to follow Derrick’s journey and find strength in his story.About Derrick SolanoBorn into chaos and raised in pain, Derrick Solano’s life has been defined by battles—battles he continues to win every day. After a childhood marked by abandonment, years of abuse, and the loss of his son, Derrick turned to music and writing as his lifelines. His memoir I Won’t Break and his music tell the unfiltered truth of his survival. Derrick currently resides in Las Vegas, New Mexico, with his husband, Anthony, and their dogs, building the family and life he once thought impossible. His story is a reminder that, no matter how many times life knocks you down, you can always rise again.For press inquiries, interview requests, or more information, visit DerrickSolano.com ( https://www.derricksolano.com ) or contact Derrick at derricksolano.777@gmail.com.###END###

I Won't Break - Official Track

