MSPA Americas Announces 2025 Shoppers’ Choice Winners

The Customer Journey Trade Association Recognizes 10 Member Companies

On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, it is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2025 Shoppers’ Choice Awards” — MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPA Americas , the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring and enhancing the customer journey, has announced the winners of the 2025 Shoppers’ Choice Awards at its 11th annual ShopperFest conference held this past weekend at sea aboard the cruise ship Carnival Conquest.The 2025 winning companies of the Shoppers’ Choice Awards are (in alphabetical order):ACE Mystery ShoppingAmusement AdvantageBare International, Inc.Impact MarketingIntelliShopIntouch InsightIpsosReality Based Group, Inc.Secret ShopperService Evaluation Concepts“On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, it is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2025 Shoppers’ Choice Awards,” stated MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “Many of our company members work with over a million-plus independent contractors who sustain portions of our customer journey industries, and so it is a tribute to these winners to earn this distinction from those contractors in a very crowded field.”The Shoppers’ Choice Awards were instituted in 2015 by MSPA Americas to recognize its member research companies which independent contractors identify as those that they most enjoy completing projects for. Votes are cast by members of the MSPA Americas Talent Plus category of membership, and the top ten customer experience and retail service provider companies receiving the most votes are named as winners of each year’s award.MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses which are creating, measuring, and enhancing the customer journey. Widely recognized as the hub of the leading companies which impact the total customer experience, MSPA Americas strengthens the CX (Customer Experience) and Retail Service Provider industries by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve.MSPA Americas is managed by Buena Vista Events & Management

