Advancing U.S. Security by Expanding Preclearance Operations to First New Location in a Decade

Last month, Robert Silvers, Under Secretary for Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), traveled to Toronto to announce a significant step forward in expanding U.S. preclearance operations to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). Preclearance allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to inspect travelers before they board flights to the United States, stopping potential threats from entering our country before they even reach U.S. airspace. But preclearance is not just about security – it’s also about facilitating travel for millions of travelers. With preclearance, travelers undergo all U.S. customs, immigration, and agriculture inspections before departure from Canada, rather than upon arrival in the U.S. This simplifies connections, reduces wait times upon arrival in the U.S., and streamlines the travel process.

This move represents an important step forward in our partnership with Canadian authorities and the private sector, and a powerful symbol of our commitment to protecting the American people.

Preclearance operations are already in place at eight Canadian airports, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto (Pearson), Vancouver, and Winnipeg. Expanding to Billy Bishop marks the first new preclearance location in Canada since 2006 and the first under the 2015 Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Preclearance. First envisioned under the 2011 Beyond the Border Action Plan, efforts to establish preclearance at Billy Bishop have been ongoing for over a decade. Now, through cooperation spanning multiple U.S. administrations and Canadian governments, we are on track to bring preclearance to Billy Bishop in Toronto.

This initiative reinforces the strong, collaborative relationship between the U.S. and Canada, as well as our commitment to international security and efficient travel. DHS, in partnership with Public Safety Canada, Transport Canada, PortsToronto, and Nieuport Aviation, is working tirelessly to ensure a safe and seamless experience for travelers.