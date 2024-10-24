The Sweetest Exclusive Shopping Reward 'Fashion House Account' Your Luxury Fund

Love to Own The Sweetest Luxury Fashion? This Reward is Just for You!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations to Girls Design Tomorrow, and Luxury Shopping in LA Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes earn a Fashion House Account According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Fashion Loves Freedom...Participate in our referral program to earn the sweetest exclusive shopping reward . Own luxury fashion you love most; Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada!"AboutLove Luxury Fashion and Owning The World's Best Brands; This is The Reward Made Just for You www.FashionHouseAccount.com Your Luxury FundLove to Experience and See The World's Best Female Performers Play in LA? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Concert Experience. We're rewarding sweet fans an all-inclusive concert experience in LA; stay at sweet hotel, rideshare to event, VIP Tix, and a $500 Love to Shop in LA Gift Card to Dress for The Show. To Learn more visit www.LovetoPlayinLA.com The Only Way!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

