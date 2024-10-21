Hispanic 100 Endorses David Pan over Incumbent Lou Correa in Orange County Congressional Race

David Pan Has A Plan Hispanic 100 Foundation

Republican Professor Shares Immigrant Values of Hard Work and Education

David Pan promotes equal opportunity, school choice, and strong law enforcement, all of which resonate with the Hispanic population.” — Mario Rodriguez

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hispanic 100 Foundation has endorsed Republican UCI professor David Pan in his congressional race against Lou Correa in California’s 46th district, covering Santa Ana, Anaheim, Stanton, Fullerton, and Orange. The population in the district is over 60% Hispanic.Mario Rodriguez, Chairman of Hispanic 100, stated that “David Pan promotes equal opportunity, school choice, and strong law enforcement, all of which resonate with the Hispanic population, who are committed to hard work and education as the way to create opportunities for our youth.”David Pan commented: “I am very proud to have received Hispanic 100’s endorsement. They have been pioneers in developing mentoring and scholarship programs to help Hispanic youth, and they are committed to making sure that the Hispanic community can thrive.“The 46th district has a majority Hispanic population, and though they have traditionally voted Democrat, our surveys indicate that there will be a major Hispanic shift toward the Republican party in this district. They value public safety and want to see our laws enforced. They support school choice as a way to give parents more control over their children’s education and improve outcomes for all students. They also see the dysfunction of our government bureaucracy and support overwhelmingly my plan to phase out our current welfare and entitlement system and use this money to create a universal basic income.“This transformation would help working families the most, who currently pay into the system but receive very little back. Meanwhile, non-working people receive benefits that disappear when they work and save, creating a counter-productive set of incentives that trap them in poverty.“My parents immigrated from Taiwan, and I understand the perspective of recent immigrants, who value our market-based structures, our democratic freedoms, and the ideal of equal opportunity. My volunteers and I have spoken to thousands of Hispanic voters, and they have been telling us that hard work and equal educational opportunity are the best ways to guarantee a prosperous future for the Hispanic community. I am committed to transforming our system to orient it around these values.”

