University of California Professor and Congressional Candidate Urges Regents to Eliminate Diversity & Inclusion Programs

Dr. David Pan, currently running for Congress in California’s 46th District, argues that the concept of diversity has resulted in a new form of discrimination.

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling address to the Regents of the University of California, Dr. David Pan, a professor at UC Irvine, called for the elimination of the UC system's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion mandates, citing concerns of escalating racial discrimination and the erosion of merit-based decision-making.Dr. Pan, currently running for Congress in California’s 46th District , argues that the well-intentioned concept of diversity has deviated from fostering a broad range of intellectual perspectives within a context of shared values of freedom and equality. Instead, he contends that diversity mandates have been utilized to prioritize specific racial and gender categories, resulting in what he describes as a " new form of discrimination ."“Since the principle of diversity has been used in practice as a way to admit and hire more Blacks, Hispanics, and women, it has nothing to do with a diversity of perspectives. Instead, the rhetoric of diversity has been used to enforce racial preferences—a new form of discrimination,” Pan wrote in his formal statement to UC Regents . “For example, I know about hiring committees in which the external equity advisor has rejected a short list simply because there are not enough Blacks, Hispanics, or women on the list. Search committees are then required to add one or more candidates from one of these preferred race and gender categories in order to continue the search. This procedure has become standard practice as far as I can tell. It is clearly discriminatory, and it clearly undermines the idea of merit as the basis for decisions on admissions and hiring.”Dr. Pan asserts that these practices are deeply embedded in administrative and faculty senate structures, and there can be no questioning from within the university. He continued, “Anyone who might object to such policies risks being disciplined and ostracized for being racist or misogynist. In this way, the diversity framework has led to a suppression of real debate all over campus. This situation should be deeply disturbing to anyone who cares about our educational mission.”"I come to you because, at this point, it is only the Regents who are in a position to act to remedy this situation that is eroding the standards of our university system," stated Dr. Pan. He emphasized the urgency for the Regents to investigate and address the issues he raised.David Pan, a professor at UC Irvine, is also an editor for the journal Telos, specializing in political and cultural theory. With a distinguished career that includes consulting at McKinsey and Company and membership on the US State Department's Commission on Unalienable Rights, Professor Pan is currently a Republican candidate for the United States Congress in California's 46th district, focusing on education, public safety, and the economy. For more information, visit David Pan's campaign website at https://www.davidpanforcongress.com

