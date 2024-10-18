Horse Enthusiasts Learn About Unique VADOC Program

Press Release October 18, 2024

RICHMOND — Dozens of horse enthusiasts seized the opportunity to learn about a unique program that teaches female inmates how to care for horses Saturday, Oct. 12. at the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) State Farm Work Center.

The facility’s Fall Open Barn event, hosted by the VADOC and its partner, the James River Horse Foundation, also gave guests an opportunity to get up close with many of the program’s 24 off-the-track thoroughbreds.

“This partnership brings great benefits to all involved,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The James River Horse Foundation and its horses benefit from the excellent care the horses receive, and the inmates benefit by building their job skills, increasing their confidence, and gaining a sense of accomplishment. Those job skills help lead to successful reentry, which in turn helps to ensure public safety in the Commonwealth”

The James River Horse Foundation is accredited through the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. The foundation provides all costs of horse care and the VADOC provides the inmate work/training crew.

Upon release, several former students of the program have found employment opportunities in equine-related jobs.

The VADOC provides re-entry resources to incarcerated inmates and individuals under community supervision to assist in their transition back into the community. A successful transition back into the community enhances long-term public safety for those who live and work in Virginia.

More information can be found on the Re-entry Resources section of the VADOC website. Information about the James River Horse Foundation can be found on their website https://www.jamesriverhorses.org/.