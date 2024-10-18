West Tennessee Construction October 16-23 , 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

BENTON COUNTY

I-40: resurfacing from S.R. 69 (MM 126) to the Humphreys County line (Tennessee River Bridge) will cause NIGHTTIME temporary lane closures throughout the project.

*Intermittent ramp closures are expected throughout the project.

BENTON COUNTY

SR 391: resurfacing from US 70W (SR 1, LM 0.00) to US 70E (SR 1 LM 5.31) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 to near Cutlip Lane will cause lane closures throughout the project.

Meadowbrook Lane: Starting September 16, 2024, Meadowbrook Lane will be closed. A detour will be provided.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Clyde Road at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving HG 2.0 will cause lane closures throughout the project.

SR-22: The intersection improvements on SR 22 and Lexington Street at the Huntingdon Industrial Park entrance serving Dynamix Casting Fluxes will cause lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024

DYER COUNTY I-155: The Resurfacing on I-155 from the Mississippi River Bridge to near the Rest Area including bridge expansion joint repairs will cause temporary lane closure throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

HENRY/WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-22: The Resurfacing with HOT IN-PLACE RECYCLING on SR 22 from the Carroll County Line in Henry County to SR 217 in Weakly County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

SR22: The Resurfacing on SR22 from SR5 to SR21 including bridge joint expansion joint repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

CHESTER COUNTY

U.S. 45 (SR 5): The repair of bridges on U.S. 45 over overflow (L.M. 8.38), Turkey Creek (L.M. 8.50), and Dry Creek (L.M. 9.36) are projected to begin lane closures on October 1, 2024 for south bound traffic. Northbound traffic lanes will remain unaffected throughout the project.

CROCKETT AND GIBSON COUNTY

SR 152 from US 412 (SR 20) to U.S. 70A (SR 366): Resurfacing on S.R. 152, including bridge expansion joint and bridge deck repairs, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

DECATUR COUNTY

SR 69 from 3-Way Road (LM 14.01) to Brooksie Access Rd. (LM 19.73): Resurfacing on S.R. 69, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR 69 from Holland Creek Rd. To Freewill Lane: Resurfacing on SR 69 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR 128 over the Pickwick Dam: The rehabilitation of the bridge will could cause temporary lane closures. One lane will remain open at all times. No lane width restriction at this time.

MADISON COUNTY

U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) from U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) to Liberty-Claybrook Rd: The resurfacing on U.S. 412 (S.R. 20) from U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) (L.M. 13.85) to Liberty-Claybrook Road (L.M. 20.10) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY

I-40 east and westbound between Exit 76 and Exit 82: Wednesday, October 16, 7PM-6AM (Backup date October 23, 7PM-6AM): I-40 Westbound will have rolling road blocks east and westbound between Exit 76 and Exit 82 in Madison County. This will allow crews to set the DMS sign structures in place.

Thursday, October 17, 7PM-6AM (Backup date October 24, 7PM-6AM): There will be a westbound lane closure on I-40 at Exit 82. This will allow for the installation of CCTV poles at the Exit 82 interchange.

MADISON COUNTY

SR186 (US45 Bypass) at the I-40 Interchange (Exit 80): Thursday, October 17, 7PM-6AM (Backup date October 24, 7PM-6AM): There will be 2 lanes of traffic on SR186 (45 Bypass) at Exit 80. This will allow for the installation of CCTV poles at the interchange.

MADISON COUNTY (TDOT Floating Maintenance)

US70 from Loves Truck stop to I-40: Wednesday, October 8, through Monday, October 21, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing work and restriping.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Restrictions: Speed limit is reduced from 45 MPH to 40 MPH on S.R.222.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 over Little Laurel Creek (LM 3.66): Beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, SR 222 will be closed to through traffic for approximately 21 days. The detour will be I-40 and SR 59.

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-76 from Lagrange Road to Kay Lane: The construction of SR 460 will have SR 76 reduced to one lane. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Lagrange Road and Kay Lane. Kay Lane will be closed to through traffic during this phase of construction and will only be accessible from the southern end.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from SR-88 to the Dyer County Line: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from the Tipton County Line to SR-19.: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-19 from US-51 (SR-3) to Near Eastland Avenue.: Resurfacing work on SR 19 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-371 from SR-87 (LM 0.00) to SR-87 (LM 4.85): Resurfacing work on SR 371 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 from near Babe Howard Blvd to the Tipton County Line: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR-3 from Babe Howard Blvd. to the Tipton County line to perform resurfacing activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from Quality Drive to SR-4 (Lamar Avenue): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-175 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-4 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Affected Routes (Current):

Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 (Austin Peay Highway) from Kerrville-Rosemark Rd. to the Tipton County Line: The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 – Monday, October 21 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Warford Street Ramp (Exit 6) to go I-40 WB will be closed for slide repair. Detour will be posted.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd.): Until October 31, 2024: There will be ongoing temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. and Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB and SB will be a single lane in each direction moving from the existing I55 NB loop to the new flyover.

2. Riverside Dr. NB and SB closed from EH Crump I55 interchange to W Carolina Ave.

3. I-55 NB exit ramp to EH Crump will remain closed.

4. I-55 NB exit ramp to I-55NB will be closed and traffic will be moved to the new flyover.

5. Wisconsin Avenue will be opened.

6. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive will be closed.

7. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB will be closed.

8. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

9. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

LOOK AHEAD

October 26th 4AM, through October 28 6AM: The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include Bridge repair and Bridge Inspection on I-55 (Memphis Arkansas Bridge).

· I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

· I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee *Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

· I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

· Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

· A detour will be posted.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.