AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS FALL LUNCHEON AT THE NYSE FEATURING SERGIO P. ERMOTTI, GROUP CEO, UBS GROUP AG

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Swiss Foundation held its Fall Luncheon at the iconic New York Stock Exchange, where nearly 200 guests gathered for a dynamic fireside chat featuring Sergio P. Ermotti, Group CEO of UBS Group AG, and Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (YL 1996), ASF Chair and Co-Chair of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. The discussion focused on the strong economic ties between Switzerland and the United States, highlighting their mutual contributions to economic prosperity.Will Goodwin (YL 2024), Director of Operations & NYSE Institute at the NYSE Group, opened the event with welcoming remarks, setting the stage for an insightful conversation on bilateral relations. Oliver Buchhofer (YL 2024), Chief Operating Officer at SWISS, provided closing remarks, emphasizing the significance of ongoing collaboration between the two nations.The Foundation extends a special thank you to UBS, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Swiss International Air Lines, and Läderach Chocolate for their generous support in making the event a success.The luncheon drew distinguished members of both the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders and elected officials, underscoring the importance of fostering strong Swiss-American relations.About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,450 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.

