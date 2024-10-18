Traffic Diversion Planned for S.D. Highway 37 Project North of Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

MITCHELL, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, traffic on East 38th Street will be diverted to East 54th Street throughout the reconstruction of the intersection of Harmon Drive and S.D. Highway 37. Westbound traffic on North Harmon Drive will be redirected to Rowley Street for access.

This work is part of a larger project that will reconstruct Highway 37 in Mitchell from Main Street to National Guard Road. Motorists should be prepared for delays and a 12-foot width restriction in this area. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment, and to reduce speed while navigating the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, slower speeds, and turning traffic.

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hwy37-pcn-05uy. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

