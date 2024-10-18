Four Juveniles Escape from Edgecombe Youth Detention Center

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports four juveniles have escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Detention Center located at 78 Positive Way in Rocky Mount.

The escape occurred at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, October 17. The juveniles who escaped are identified as Quadarius H., Jayden W., Eric M., David B. The division has notified local law enforcement who are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juveniles and the public, due to a prior history of unpredictable behavior.

Members of the public should report sightings of the juveniles to local law enforcement officials.

