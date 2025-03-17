MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Campaign, National Guard to announce safe firearm storage partnership

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference on Tuesday, March 18 at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh. This press conference will focus on a new partnership between the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Campaign and the North Carolina National Guard’s Integrated Primary Prevention unit.

The NC S.A.F.E. Campaign has provided the NC National Guard 10,000 gun locks, which will be made available to soldiers and airmen across the state with a goal of preventing self-harm and protecting the families of North Carolina’s citizen soldiers.

What: NC S.A.F.E. and NC National Guard Joint Press Conference

When: Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Where: North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Media Room

Who: Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and North Carolina National Guard

• North Carolina Secretary of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe Jr.

• NC National Guard Brigadier General Charles Morrison

• DPS Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention William Lassiter

PLEASE NOTE: To be admitted to the campus of Joint Force Headquarters, members of the media must present valid credentials. If your outlet plans to attend this event, please RSVP to matthew.debnam@ncdps.gov.