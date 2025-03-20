Orange County Sheriff Tapped to Serve as Chairman of Governor’s Crime Commission

Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood will open his first meeting as chair of the Governor’s Crime Commission on Thursday, Mar. 20. Governor Josh Stein, who appointed Blackwood to the role earlier this month, will attend the meeting and deliver remarks on the state’s criminal justice priorities.

Sheriff Blackwood has served in law enforcement for more than four decades and was first appointed to the crime commission in 2017. He previously served as vice chair.

“Throughout his career, Sheriff Blackwood has demonstrated a deep commitment to public service and public safety,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. “He has earned the respect of criminal justice partners in Orange County, in Raleigh and across the state. I am grateful that he has agreed to chair the commission and continue to help shape criminal justice policy in our state.”

Blackwood began his career in the Uniform Patrol Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 1980, rising through the ranks until his election as sheriff in 2014. He has served three consecutive terms – a tenure punctuated by accomplishments including election in 2022 as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, appointment in 2020 to the SBI Center for the Analysis of Police Use of Force and appointment in 2021 to the Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services Board.

The Governor’s Crime Commission will meet on Thursday, Mar. 20, in Wilmington. Full event information is available on the NCDPS calendar.