Three Juvenile Escapees Apprehended, Returned to Secure Custody
State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended three of the four juveniles who on October 17 escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Development Center.
Officials with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention took three juveniles identified as Quadarius H., Jayden W., and David B. back into custody at 12 a.m. near the Edgecombe County Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount. All three have been returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention youth development center. Eric M. remains an escapee at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.