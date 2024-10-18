Three Juvenile Escapees Apprehended, Returned to Secure Custody

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended three of the four juveniles who on October 17 escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Development Center.

Officials with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention took three juveniles identified as Quadarius H., Jayden W., and David B. back into custody at 12 a.m. near the Edgecombe County Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount. All three have been returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention youth development center. Eric M. remains an escapee at this time.

