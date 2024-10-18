[Free admission] Celebratory gifts and cutting-edge technologies jazz up 29th MIF and 2024MFE

MACAU, October 18 - The 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE) have opened their doors to the public with free admission, drawing a large crowd to take photos at designated spots in the exhibition venue to sample free popular mainland tea drinks and collect other complimentary gifts available at the two events in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. Many visitors were impressed by the immersive technology experience in the venue, describing it as both “eye-catching” and “stimulating”.

Maximising the surprise for visitors

This year’s events feature ten exhibition zones packed with highlights. MIF welcomes a greater concentration of cutting-edge technologies, with a plethora of arresting technological innovations on display at the Shenzhen Pavilion set up by its Partner City Shenzhen, the Smart Zone, and the “Science and Technology Week 2024 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation”. Many visitors interacted closely with bionic robots and experienced first-hand the unique shared aerial photography technologies in the drone demonstration area. “This is the first time for me to have such up-close interactions,” said one visitor. It has maximised the “technological touch, surprise and fun” of the events and given visitors a concrete idea of technology’s beauty and vitality.

An in-depth exploration of PSC elements

The “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone” at MIF offers visitors one-stop access to over 180 products from government organisations and business associations in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), covering agricultural products, alcohols, snacks, coffee, and cultural and creative products. In addition, the Portuguese-Speaking Countries Image Pavilion, the China-PSC Platform @ Macao Zone and the Tasting Lounge in the same venue provide visitors with a multi-sensory experience of the unique charm of PSCs.

Drawing fans to the events through brand appeal

MFE brings together over 100 franchise, chain and brand agent enterprises from mainland China, Malaysia, Italy and Macao, including world-renowned China-chic tea brand Chagee, which successfully used its strong brand appeal to attract many loyal fans to the venue today to take photos at designated spots. This year marks the first collaboration between MFE and globally recognised exhibition company Informa Markets to host the inaugural “China Brewers Cup—Macao Division”, also attracting a large number of coffee enthusiasts to the venue.

The 29th MIF and 2024MFE, held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, will conclude on 19 October. There are four shuttle bus routes to and from the venue, and all are welcome to participate in the events. For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.