[Business gathering of “1+4” industries] “Modern Finance Matching Session” facilitates over 60 business matching discussions

MACAU, October 18 - The 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE), both held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, are open to the public with free admission from 17 to 19 October (Thursday to Saturday).

As part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, MIF features a highlight activity, the “Modern Finance Matching Session”, which was successfully held on 17 October. Financial institutions and enterprises from Shenzhen, Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin were invited to the activity for discussion and exchange. In the meantime, financial institutions were also arranged to meet with enterprise representatives from key industries, including high technology, traditional Chinese medicine and big health, and modern finance, facilitating over 60 matching discussions.

Harnessing the new force of modern finance to expand new co-operation opportunities for enterprises

The “Modern Finance Matching Session” was organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute and co-organised by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the Shenzhen Municipal Local Financial Regulatory Bureau, and the Financial Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, with support from the Macau Association of Banks.

This matching session provided exhibitors and traders with a platform for discussion and negotiation, helping businesses explore development opportunities and leveraging the critical role of MICE platforms in promoting the diversified growth of the “1+4” industries. There was a great buzz of interaction among the participants on-site. A representative of a Shenzhen-based investment management company said that it was a very rewarding experience, as they established contact with enterprises in their investment areas, such as a bionic robot company from Liaoning and other high-tech enterprises. A representative of the GBA Carbon Neutrality Association noted that through the matching discussions, he learned about the latest developments in green finance in Portuguese-speaking countries, which would help the association plan its future development.

Providing domestic and overseas exhibitors and traders with a platform for economic and trade exchanges through eight themed matching sessions at MIF and MFE

A total of eight themed matching sessions will be arranged during the two events, covering topics such as modern finance, procurement orientation, big health, products and services from Portuguese-speaking countries, cross-border e-commerce in Macao and Hengqin, high technology, light meals, brand introduction and IP co-operation. These activities will create a platform for economic and trade exchanges in a variety of fields for local and international exhibitors and traders alike, helping participants connect with global resources while expanding their business networks.

Two themed matching sessions at the 2024MFE—the “Light Meals Investment Matching Session” and the “Brand Introduction and IP Cooperation Matching Session”—were held on 16 and 17 October, respectively. A representative of a Singaporean company spoke highly of the event, not only for the partnerships he was able to forge on the spot, but also for the fact that Macao can attract tourists with high purchasing power from all over the world. The company is planning to set up a branch in Macao and is now working on it.

Holding the “Procurement Oriented Matching Session” on 18 October

The “Procurement Oriented Matching Session” will take place on 18 October, where procurement representatives from a number of large corporations in Macao, including integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, supermarkets and catering companies, will be invited to participate in the activity to enhance the effectiveness of procurement discussions between small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations.

