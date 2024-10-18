MGTO receives visit from PATA Macau Chapter Student Club and shares experience in events organization

MACAU, October 18 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) received today (18 October) a visit from the members of the Student Club of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Macau Chapter. MGTO specially prepared an exchange workshop to provide an in-depth presentation about the scope of work of the Office and future opportunities for the students to collaborate in the development of tourism, to help train the next generation of professionals and contribute to the sustainable development of the industry.

MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, along with MGTO Deputy Director, Cheng Wai Tong, and Department Heads, greeted the members of the PATA Macau Chapter - Student Club, which included 55 students from different tourism related programs of the Macao University of Tourism, Macau University of Science and Technology, Macao Polytechnic University, City University of Macau, and University of Macau.

Workshop to elaborate on MGTO’s events organization experience

MGTO specially organized a full-day program to welcome the PATA Macau Chapter - Student Club on their first courtesy visit to the Office, which included an exchange workshop. The session opened in the morning with an overview of the work of the organization presented by Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes. Detailed presentations followed, conducted by MGTO Departments on topics ranging from promoting Macao’s unique cultural heritage to innovative tourism products and services or sustainable tourism practices. MGTO also elaborated on its best practices experience, including the development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, roadshow promotion, signature events, initiatives like the Macao Courtesy Campaign, and more. A question-and-answer session with the students was also conducted for exchange and enhance comprehension.

In the afternoon, the students joined a guided visit to the Macao Grand Prix Museum to learn about the items on display and experience the games and installations at the museum.

Students share their thoughts about the results of the visit

MGTO prepared a closing session to allow the students to share their experience during the program of the day. The session was used to specially discuss how to establish relations with Macao tourism and related sectors stakeholders, to explore opportunities for the students to join activities of the industry in the future.

Contribute to prepare the next generation of tourism professionals

Over the years, MGTO has been supporting the engagement of local tourism students and other stakeholders in the PATA Macau Chapter activities and PATA initiatives, given the valuable platform provided by the association to help the tourism industry develop and position Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

During the PATA Annual Summit 2024, hosted by MGTO in May, the PATA Youth Symposium 2024 was also held in Macao, gathering future tourism professionals from abroad and the Greater Bay Area, showcasing the advantages of the city as a platform for international exchange, and promoting the destination to the world, reinforcing the “golden calling card” as an international metropolis.

Founded in 1951, PATA is a non-profit membership association dedicated to building responsible development of the Asia-Pacific travel and tourism industry. Empowering tourism professionals, including the younger generations, is an important component of the work conducted by PATA, with multiple related initiatives organized by the association. MGTO has been a PATA member since 1958. The PATA Macau Chapter, aside from the Student Club, counts 51 tourism industry members.