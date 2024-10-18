Inspiring Green Stories from Slovenia Once Again Among the World's Top 100

SLOVENIA, October 18 - The strong representation of Slovenian destinations among the world’s top 100 underscores Slovenia’s ongoing commitment to being one of the greenest and most sustainable countries. It also strengthens the country's visibility on the international tourism map, positioning it as a leader in sustainable travel.

Slovenia is making continuous strides on its bold sustainability journey and the annual selection of the world's top 100 green destinations confirms that this path is the right one. The recognition, which regularly includes Slovenian destinations, highlights exceptional examples of sustainable practices that successfully link tourism with the local environment. In 2024, six Slovenian destinations have once again made the prestigious list, as announced by Green Destinations on Tuesday.

Bela krajina: Preserving Nature and Enhancing Quality of Life

Bela krajina, proudly bearing the bronze Slovenia Green label, remains a well-preserved treasure in Slovenia’s tourism landscape. Its serene beauty along the Kolpa River draws visitors seeking peace and tranquillity. Prioritizing quality over quantity, the region encourages visits outside the high season and promotes longer stays, ensuring a more intimate experience for visitors while actively involving the local community. This approach not only enriches the visitor experience but also helps preserve the natural environment, particularly the pristine Kolpa River and its surroundings.

Brežice: Leading the Way with Zero-Waste Certified Festivals

Brežice, a destination proudly carrying the platinum Slovenia Green label, is known for its lively events and festivals. However, with these events comes the challenge of minimizing their environmental impact. Committed to sustainability, Brežice has achieved zero-waste certification for its festivals. The City Promenade (Mestna promenada) was the first event to receive this certification, where waste was significantly reduced and sorted correctly. Additionally, visitors were encouraged to use public transport and event suppliers were urged to prioritize recycled and reusable materials.

Jeruzalem: A Dispersed Hotel Among the Vineyards

In the tranquil, scenic wine hills of Jeruzalem, visitors can enjoy exquisite wines, breathtaking views and traditional cuisine. Dotted with small farms and wine cellars, this area—awarded the Slovenia Green Silver label—offers an authentic and exciting experience. To enhance this, Jeruzalem has introduced The Jeruzalem Slovenia Dispersed Hotel, which unites holiday homes, apartments, tourist farms, guest rooms and even a hostel under one collective concept.

LUV Fest Ljubljana: A Celebration of Love, Art and Wandering in February and March

Ljubljana, famed for its magical December decorations and vibrant summer ambiance, continues to shine even when the crowds thin. As a platinum Slovenia Green label city, Ljubljana is committed to promoting sustainable, year-round tourism. A brilliant example of these efforts is LUV Fest, a celebration that runs from 8 February, Slovenia’s cultural holiday, to 12 March, marking Gregorjevo, the Slovenian festival of love and renewal. The event transforms the city with art installations, workshops, concerts, exhibitions and guided tours. This enchanting blend of love and culture proves that Ljubljana’s charm is just as captivating in the off-season.

Rogla-Pohorje: Year-Round Active Adventures in Nature

Once celebrated as one of Slovenia's premier ski resorts, Rogla has evolved into an attractive year-round destination, adapting to the challenges of climate change. When winter's snow melts away, the area transforms into a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore a network of themed trails, challenge themselves at the bike park, or experience the thrill of the daring toboggan run. The newly installed six-seater lift in Mašinžaga Park caters not only to winter sports enthusiasts – skiers and snowboarders – but also to summer adventurers, including cyclists and adrenaline-seeking tricycle riders. The 1.7-kilometre-long flying slide adds an extra dash of excitement during the warmer months. Additionally, a portion of the funds generated from cross-country skiing and ski pass sales is dedicated to preserving the region's natural environment. Conveniently located near Terme Zreče Spa at the foot of Pohorje, guests can easily access the mountain center via a freeshuttle bus during both winter and summer.

Miren Kras: Embracing Serenity in the Dreamy Karst Landscape

The Peace Monument and the Cerje Lookout Tower offer not just breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea to one side and the majestic Alps to the other, but also serve as poignant reminders of the enduring values of peace and coexistence among diverse cultures. In a remarkable collaboration, the Slovenia Green Gold Label-winning Miren-Kras region and Italy's Prolocco Fogliano-Redipuglia have united to create the international project Sounds of Peace - I Suoni della Pace – Zvoki miru. This is a two-day hike along the Path of Peace, which stretches from the Alps to the Adriatic, tracing the footsteps of history through World War I monuments. Along the way, participants are treated to two captivating concerts featuring world-renowned musicians from both sides of the border. The first concert takes place at the Cerje Peace Monument, followed by another in the scenic Bersalieri Valley on the Italian side. In addition to the musical performances, the hike is enriched with bilingual literary readings and visits to several stunning karst caves.

Six Slovenian Destinations among the Top 100 Green Destinations already in 2023

Slovenia continues to craft inspiring green stories that resonate globally. Already in 2023, six Slovenian destinations proudly secured their place among the top 100 green destinations in the world: Kranj, Brežice, Miren-Kras, Ljubljana, Ormoške lagune and Šalek Valley.

Welcome to the World’s First Green Destination

Since 2016, Slovenia has made remarkable strides towards sustainability, proudly earning the title of the world's first fully green destination. Our commitment to preserving the natural wonders and cultural heritage entrusted to us by our ancestors reflects our dedication to fostering a shared responsibility for the common good. Through our inspiring green stories, we promote sustainable exploration that aligns with our values.

In line with our strategic vision, Slovenian tourism aims to attract discerning travellers in search of diverse, active experiences that promote tranquility and personal enrichment. We are dedicated to welcoming environmentally conscious guests who appreciate authenticity and the unique character of our local communities. Guided by the 2022-2028 Slovenian Tourism Strategy, we are focused on a growth approach that emphasizes "a little more and much better." This includes increasing off-peak season visitation, particularly in spring and autumn, and encouraging year-round travel to less congested regions.

Source: Slovenian Tourist Board