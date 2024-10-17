Submit Release
The Government Approves the Second Amendment to the Recovery and Resilience Plan

SLOVENIA, October 17 - Today, the Government approved a proposal to amend the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). This is a minor modification focused on the implementation of six key measures. In accordance with the agreement with the European Commission (EC), the Slovenian Recovery and Resilience Office will submit the revised plan to Brussels by Monday, 21 October 2024, for formal coordination and approval.

