Miss Universe UAE Launches to Empower Women under Poppy Capella’s Leadership

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poppy Capella, entrepreneur and advocate for women’s empowerment, is set to launch Miss Universe UAE, aiming to inspire and uplift women across the Emirates. As a UAE resident, Poppy appreciates the country's safety, business-friendly environment, and opportunities for growth.Under her leadership, Miss Universe UAE will focus on education, leadership, and community engagement. Key collaborations include luxury jeweler Mouawad designing the pageant crown and CI Talk’s "Voice for Change" initiative, empowering women to drive transformation through ideas and purpose.In addition, Poppy will debut a reality TV show in partnership with Brightflixx Entertainment, a premium streaming platform co-founded by Kassem Lahham, a seasoned private banker, wealth manager, and educator. With over 30 years of experience advising high-net-worth clients across Europe, the Middle East, and the GCC, Kassem also lectures at prestigious institutions through his Swiss Academy for Training and Evolution (SATE). Fluent in German, English, French, and Arabic, Kassem combines financial expertise with a passion for classic cinema. His involvement with Brightflixx reflects his vision to preserve the charm of timeless films, offering an ad-free entertainment experience featuring icons like Charlie Chaplin and Bruce Lee.The reality TV show, produced by Poppy and Brightflixx, will celebrate the UAE’s seven Emirates, showcasing its rich heritage, tourist hotspots, hotels, and restaurants, inviting viewers to discover the nation's unique beauty and culture.With her entrepreneurial expertise and commitment to women’s empowerment, Poppy Capella aims to build a platform that nurtures leadership, fosters community engagement, and shines a global spotlight on the UAE as a world-class destination.Tune in now on www.brightflixx.com to watch free movies and to enjoy the Miss Universe UAE 2024 exclusive footage of the contestants and behind the scenes.

