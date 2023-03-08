BRIGHTFLIXX® Launches New Streaming Platform for Classic Movie Lovers

Stars of Classic Cinema The BrightFlixx Team Kassem Lahham as Charlie Chaplin

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRIGHTFLIXX, the new online movie streaming site that offers classic movies, vintage TV shows, award-winning documentaries, and more, in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Hindi and Arabic has been launched on July 22, 2022. The site aims to cater to everyone who loves to watch vintage movies, series, documentaries, and TV shows.According to statistics, 85% of people over 50 love to watch classic movies, and 70% of young people have watched black and white movies. With BRIGHTFLIXX, movie lovers can watch their favorite old movies and shows on any device, anytime, anywhere.The collection of classic English movies on BRIGHTFLIXX includes cult classics like Stagecoach (1939), The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952), Fear and Desire by Stanley Kubrick (1952), Robinson Crusoe (1954), and Charlie Chaplin’s Goldrush (1925). The platform also features some of the best German, French, Spanish, and Chinese movies that have attained cult status. The site also offers a wide variety of vintage series and TV shows, such as Sherlock Holmes, Our gang comedy, and many more. In addition, BRIGHTFLIXX offers a selection of documentaries about Hollywood's golden age, classic movie stars, and behind-the-scenes stories.BRIGHTFLIXX is committed to providing the best possible experience for its users. The goal is to make it the go-to destination for classic movie fans. The site offers a user-friendly interface, affordable subscription fee, and an ad-free binge-watching experience. Currently, the classic movie streaming site is launched in five languages - English, German, Spanish, French, and Chinese, and subtitles are available in multiple languages, including Arabic.BRIGHTFLIXX, a premium online streaming service for classic movie fans, has unveiled its latest feature - Ultra High Definition (UHD) for classic motion pictures. This new feature brings a whole new level of viewing experience to the site's users by providing a sharper, more vivid, and detailed image quality, allowing users to relive the golden age of cinema in the highest quality possible. By offering UHD for classic motion pictures, BRIGHTFLIXX cements its position as the go-to destination for movie lovers who want to watch classic movies, vintage TV shows, award-winning documentaries, and more, in the best possible way.With this latest offering, BRIGHTFLIXX is committed to enhancing the viewer's experience and bringing the magic of classic movies to a wider audience in today’s era. Whether on a desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile device, users can now watch their favorite classic motion pictures in stunning UHD quality, anytime, anywhere, without compromising on the quality of the viewing experience.Discover the Future of Video Streaming: An Inside Look at Brightflixx with Founders Christian Aberle, Co-Founder and CEO of BRIGHTFLIXX, said, "We are excited to bring people the classics they love in a new and convenient way. Art is ageless, and old movies and vintage TV shows that have been well-loved by the audiences for decades and have become iconic with time, never die. BRIGHTFLIXX brings you the best bits of entertainment from the past and offers you an ad-free movie streaming experience."Peter Aberle, Co-Founder and COO of BRIGHTFLIXX, said, "Our goal is to make classic movies accessible to everyone at an affordable price. We are continually adding support for numerous other smart devices, and the service will soon be available on all major platforms, including iOS or Android devices, Mac and Windows browsers, Apple TV, Chrome-cast, PS4 consoles, smart TVs, regional IPTV devices, and other internet-enabled audio-visual devices.”Kassem Lahham, Co-Founder and CFO of BRIGHTFLIXX, adds, "Old movies offer you warmth that new-age media sorely lacks. On BRIGHTFLIXX, we bring you Charlie Chaplin's movies, Bruce Lee's flicks, and classics directed by Roger Corman, among others. With these films, you're guaranteed an evening of first-class entertainment."BRIGHTFLIXX was born when the Aberle brothers and Kassem Lahham, a long-time friend who specializes in Wealth Management and is now the CFO of the company, joined hands to create an OTT platform that offers high-quality video content without any advertisements.Christian Aberle is a successful entrepreneur and streaming video expert. He co-founded Aberle-Media GmbH in 2007 with his brother, Peter Aberle, and made some large media asset acquisitions. Aberle-Media GmbH was one of the early adopters of artificial intelligence technology to enhance the cine experience for the viewers.Great storytelling transcends time. Old movies help us relive the golden days of the past. They also teach us a lot about where we are now - in the world of entertainment and also in society. With BRIGHTFLIXX, the founders aim to bring the magic of classics to a wider audience and ensure that these timeless masterpieces are available to future generations.BRIGHTFLIXX is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves classic movies, vintage TV shows, and award-winning documentaries. With its extensive collection of over 10,000 hours of motion pictures, users can stream or download their favorite films, series and TV shows at an affordable price, anytime, anywhere, without any ads.For more information, visit www.BRIGHTFLIXX.com

