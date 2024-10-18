PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release

October 18, 2024 TOL lauds Sorsogon's efforts to promote sports, tourism Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino believes that the province of Sorsogon has a lot to offer as a sports and tourism destination. In his regular radio program, 'Usapang Tol,' Tolentino lauded Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin Hamor for his efforts to improve key facilities and infrastructure in the province, including better access to its tourism sites. "I encourage our kababayans to explore Sorsogon and discover its beautiful beaches," said the senator, who was in the province on Thursday to witness the inauguration of the world-class Sorsogon Sports Arena (SSA), which was led by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. Tolentino also joined the province in celebrating its 130th founding anniversary and 50th Kasanggayahan Festival. The senator said that he was impressed with the SSA, whose design was patterned after the Roman Colosseum, with a capacity of 15,000. "With the Sorsogon Sports Arena, the province can host national sports events, and even regional and international competitions. Our athletes from Bicol and the Visayas can also train and set up camp there, instead of going to Metro Manila, New Clark City, or Baguio City," noted Tolentino, himself an active supporter of Philippine sports. In response, Governor Hamor thanked Tolentino and Senate President Francis Escudero, who hails from Sorsogon, for supporting the province's development initiatives. The governor also shared that among his priorities is the improvement of vehicular traffic at the Matnog Port, which serves as the gateway between mainland Luzon and the Visayas. Sorsogon, nakatakdang maging susunod na sports at tourism destination ng bansa -TOL Buo ang kumpyansa ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa potensyal ng lalawigan ng Sorsogon para maging susunod na 'major sports and tourism destination' ng bansa. Sa kanyang regular na programa sa radyo na 'Usapang Tol,' pinuri ni Tolentino ang pagsisikap ng pamahalaang lokal sa pamumuno ni Governor Jose Edwin Hamor para pagbutihin ang mga pasilidad at imprastraktura ng Sorsogon, lalo na para gawing mas accessible ang lalawigan sa mga turista. "Ineengganyo ko ang ating mga kababayan na magtungo sa Sorsogon at tuklasin ang magagandang beaches nito," ayon sa senador, na nagtungo sa naturang probinsya noong Huwebes para sa pagpapasinaya ng world-class Sorsogon Sports Arena (SSA), sa pangunguna ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. Lumahok din si Tolentino sa pagdiriwang ng ika-130 taong anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng lalawigan, gayundin ng ika-50 Kasanggayahan Festival. Sinabi ni Tol kay Hamor na sya'y namangha sa laki ng SSA, na may kapasidad na 15,000 at inspirado ang disenyo ng Roman Colosseum. "Sa pamamagitan ng Sorsogon Sports Arena, maaari nang mag-host ang inyong probinsya ng national sports events, at maging ng regional and international competitions. Pwedeng doon na rin mag-training ang ating mga atleta mula Bicol at Visayas, kaysa bumiyahe pa sa Metro Manila, New Clark City, o Baguio City," ayon kay Tolentino, na isa ring aktibong taga-suporta ng Philippine sports. Bilang tugon, nagpasalamat si Hamor kay Tolentino at kay Senate President Francis Escudero, na tubong Sorsogon, dahil sa kanilang suporta sa mga programa ng lalawigan. Ibinahagi rin ni Hamor na kasama sa kanyang mga prayoridad ang pagpapabuti ng vehicular traffic sa Matnog Port, na nagsisilbing gateway sa pagitan ng mainland Luzon at Visayas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.