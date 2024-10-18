Deputy Minister Narend Singh addresses 3rd EAPASA Regional Conference in Durban, 23 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Narend Singh, will deliver the Keynote Address at the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) Regional Conference on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 at the Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

EAPASA is the sole Registration Authority which has been mandated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to register and regulate Environmental Assessment Practitioners (EAPs) in South Africa. The aim of the conference is to engage with relevant professionals operating within the environmental sector in Africa to find synergies that can assist in standardising the Environmental Assessment practice and develop guidelines for Best Practice.

The conference will be celebrated under the theme "SADC Sustainable Synergies" and will delve into other critical issues such as the Green and Blue Economy for a sustainable future Renewable Energy and Waste Management, IEM & Environmental Social Tools, Climate Change, Disaster Management, and Food Security and Biodiversity and Ecosystem Evaluation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the conference as follows:

Date: 23 October 2024

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 8h00

To RSVP please contact, Merle Van Diemel on 083 301 9400 / mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za. or Paul Sigutya on 072 921 4457 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197