Creatio Partners with Green Light ITS to Further Advance No-Code in the Central Asian Region

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, announces its partnership with Green Light ITS , one of the leading system integrators in the Central Asian region. This partnership combines Green Light’s expertise with Creatio’s cutting-edge no-code technology to deliver comprehensive solutions that optimize business processes and enhance the way companies interact with customers.“Partnering with Creatio opens new horizons for our customers,” said Ivan Karmanov, CEO of Green Light ITS. “We are confident that with Creatio's advanced technologies, we will be able to provide our customers with innovative automation tools that will make them more competitive and efficient.”Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio’s composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components."By joining forces with Green Light ITS, we are expanding the reach of our no-code platform to the Central Asian region, providing businesses with the ability to rapidly digitalize and optimize their processes. Our combined expertise will deliver powerful solutions that enhance business performance and customer satisfaction,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

