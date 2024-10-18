Submit Release
NUJ Branch October 2024

This month’s edition reports on the upcoming launch of the union's Journalists’ Safety Tracker; the result of the general secretary election; considers NUJ solidarity with journalists worldwide as perpetrators of crimes against journalists act with impunity.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch. 

  • Michelle Stanistreet condemns attempts to derecognise the NUJ at LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and shares more on upcoming engagement with parliamentarians this month.

  • Update on the Ethics council webinar on protecting vulnerable people 

  • NUJ sets the record straight at the close of the landmark Investigatory Powers Turbinal hearing into PSNI surveillance of Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey 

