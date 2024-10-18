NUJ Branch October 2024

This month’s edition reports on the upcoming launch of the union's Journalists’ Safety Tracker; the result of the general secretary election; considers NUJ solidarity with journalists worldwide as perpetrators of crimes against journalists act with impunity.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.

Michelle Stanistreet condemns attempts to derecognise the NUJ at LexisNexis and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and shares more on upcoming engagement with parliamentarians this month.

Update on the Ethics council webinar on protecting vulnerable people

NUJ sets the record straight at the close of the landmark Investigatory Powers Turbinal hearing into PSNI surveillance of Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey

