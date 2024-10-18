cailin01 cailin02 cailin03

Heishui County's 12th Glacier and Colorful Forest Ecological Cultural Tourism Season Kicks Off.

HEISHUI,ABA, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 18, the opening ceremony of Sichuan Province's Ecological Tourism Activity and Heishui County's 12th Glacier and Colorful Forest Ecological Cultural Tourism Season, along with the Original Ecological Guozhuang Dance Competition, was successfully held in Heishui County.Teams from fifteen different townships competed in the Guozhuang Dance contest performing dances. Over a thousand participants in traditional attire celebrated the event with the unique charm of the original Guozhuang dance culture, as well as a spirit of unity, progress, and positivity, all while welcoming guests from afar with joyful song and dance.The colorful forests of Heishui mainly consist of the forests in five valleys: Naizigou, Dagu Glacier, San'ao Snow Mountain, Kalonggou, and the Red Army Grand Canyon. These colorful forests stretch as far as 80 li (approximately 40 kilometers) and cover a total area of nearly 3,000 square kilometers, making them a global natural wonder. Heishui County currently boasts four national AAAA-level scenic spots, four national AAA-level scenic spots, one national forest park, one national geopark, eight national traditional villages, and five Chinese ethnic-featured villages.It is learned that the 2024 Sichuan Province Ecological Tourism Activity and Heishui County's 12th Glacier and Colorful Forest Ecological Cultural Tourism Season will take the theme of "Sacred Glacier, Colorful Heishui." The event will innovate the "+Tourism" model by successively hosting a series of activities such as the Original Ecological Guozhuang Dance Competition, the San'ao Snow Mountain Climbing Conference, and the Dagu Glacier Loges Hiking Tour. These activities aim to create new tourism industries, scenes, and products, offering diverse experiences for visitors.

