Chemspace Enables Fast Delivery of Compounds From The Freedom Space

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemspace, an expert in the generation and exploration of ultra-large chemical datasets, and Enamine, a global leader in supplying small molecules and early drug discovery services, are pleased to announce an expansion of their collaboration to improve delivery times of molecules from Chemspace Freedom Space.

Chemspace Freedom Space is a unique chemical library of five billion make-on-demand molecules. It was created utilizing a combination of machine learning (ML) and experimental knowledge applied to the collection of in-stock building blocks from several suppliers. This innovative approach yielded a diverse and high-quality compound library for researchers that is also a valued addition to Enamine REAL Space.

Enamine will leverage extensive synthesis capabilities and production facilities in Europe, namely at Enamine Germany – its Frankfurt am Main Site, allowing Chemspace to enable the rapid synthesis and delivery of the Freedom compounds within 4-5 weeks. Such joint effort also further supports the mission of both companies to provide global research initiatives with the best possible tools and resources.

"We understand the importance of fast delivery of compounds upon performing the DMTA cycle," said Olga Tarkhanova, Ph.D., the CEO of Chemspace. "Our customers rely on us to get the Freedom compounds as quickly as possible to advance their investigation projects. That is why we are taking proactive steps to enhance our service and meet our high standards."

Vladimir Ivanov, Ph.D., Executive Vice President at Enamine, added, "Establishing Enamine’s Germany Site gives us access to state-of-the-art synthesis technologies, like total synthesis, synthesis of macrocycles and peptides, and local production capacity. The latter means that we now can offer faster production of compound libraries thus speeding up the drug discovery and helping bring innovative ideas to market faster."

"By combining our synthetic expertise with Chemspace's ability to provide order management and logistics, we are providing a seamless solution for researchers, ensuring they get the compounds from the Freedom Space they need faster than ever before," continued Ivan Kondratov, Ph.D., Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Enamine Germany.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞. Chemspace provides a state-of-the-art platform for drug discovery solutions, offering access to over 2.7 Trillion molecules from in-stock and make-on-demand (Enamine xREAL and MADE collections and Chemspace Freedom Space). Chemspace supports researchers in hit discovery, optimization, and expanding molecular exploration utilizing Computational Chemistry, Bioinformatics, and Machine Learning. With end-to-end services spanning the Drug Discovery process up to pre-clinical studies, Chemspace helps identify, source, deliver, and test molecules. For more information, visit https://chem-space.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞. Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities for exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.4M in stock) and building blocks (300K in-stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more details, visit https://enamine.net. In 2023 Enamine has established a new site in Germany, located in Höchst Industrial Park (Frankfurt am Main) - Enamine Germany, which expands Enamine's reach in Europe and provide local access to its renowned services. For more details visit https://enamine.de.

