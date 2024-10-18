EGLE director, staff meet with Tribal Nations, tour Soo locks construction project, and visit redevelopment project in the Upper Peninsula
Phil Roos, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and two staffers from the department attended the Governor’s Tribal- State Summit in Marquette on Oct. 11. This year’s meeting was hosted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.
Attendees at the 2024 Tribal-State Summit in Marquette in October.
The meeting takes place annually between the Governor and leaders from Michigan’s 12 federally recognized sovereign Tribal governments. It also provides an opportunity for tribal liaisons and heads of State of Michigan departments to meet Tribal leaders and staff to enhance intergovernmental collaboration and cooperation.
“I was honored to join Governor Whitmer and representatives from Michigan’s federally-recognized tribes at the Governor’s State Tribal Summit, which included a special ceremony to honor tribal members who are veterans of the United States armed services,” said Roos. “It was a privilege to join them in Indian Country and meet with tribal representatives on various issues.”
While in the Upper Peninsula, Roos also:
- Joined Braveworks for a visit to the Vault Marquette site, an ambitious historical redevelopment project that received an EGLE brownfield redevelopment grant to remediate contamination as part of the construction.
- Toured the massive construction of a third, larger lock at the Soo Locks and met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Visited EGLE staffers in the department’s Marquette District Office to get an update on U.P. local projects.
