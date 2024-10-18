Adelaide International to serve up winning start to 2025 with four top 25 players confirmed

Release date: 18/10/24

Four players ranked in the top 25 will hit the courts at The Drive, as the Adelaide International serves up more world class tennis next January.

From 6-11 January 2025, The Drive will host a WTA 500 and ATP 250 combined tournament with around 150 of the world’s best tennis stars playing across the singles and doubles competition.

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula (USA) will return to the Adelaide International, as well as 2024 Wimbledon champion and world No.13 Barbora Krejčíková (CZE).

Confirmed for the men’s singles draw includes world No. 13 Tommy Paul (USA) and world No. 22 Sebastian Korda (USA), joining already confirmed homegrown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis as part of the Adelaide International 2025 line up.

The Adelaide International 2024 drew 51,117 attendees at The Drive, making it the highest attendance record for a single week event since 2020.

After being a sell out in 2024, demand for the Kids Day on day one of the Adelaide International 2025 has already had strong interest.

Further showcasing South Australia’s world-class food, beverage, and entertainment offerings, the Pinky Flat experience on Adelaide’s Riverbank will be expanded featuring live entertainment, a family zone, food trucks, and more.

Tickets start at $10 and kids go free for selected sessions, offering an all-access pass to the family zone, exclusive bars, entertainment, food, drinks, and elite tennis.

The Adelaide International is part of a blockbuster summer of sport in South Australia, which includes the ‘Christmas Test’ match at Adelaide Oval, the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under, and a new February timeslot for the ‘world’s best golf event’ LIV Golf Adelaide.

For more information visit: Ticket Info | Adelaide International Tennis

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

I am so thrilled that already four top 25 players have chosen Adelaide and The Drive to showcase their talent on the court participating in the Adelaide International next January.

With tickets having gone on sale early last month, we want tennis fans to have the opportunity to secure their seats to see some of the best players from around the world in action at The Drive.

We know the Adelaide International offers tennis fans and event goers not just epic tennis action, but a true experience of why South Australia is known for putting on world-class events.

The demand for Kids Day on day one of the Adelaide International 2025 has already had strong interest, after a sell out in 2024. There will be no better way to enjoy the summer holidays than at the tennis.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Tournament Director Adelaide International

I am delighted to see Jessica Pegula return to the event alongside Barbora Krejčíková to battle it out for the women’s title.

We look forward to welcoming Jessica Pegula back to the Adelaide International. Pegula has had an outstanding tennis season, highlighted with a runner up finish at the US Open.

To have Barbora Krejčíková, a two-time Grand Slam winner (2021 at the French Open and 2024 at Wimbledon) at the Adelaide International is a real honour and shows a commitment by the event to deliver a world class tennis experience in Adelaide.

We are urging the fans to secure their tickets early and witness some of the most competitive tennis on offer at The Drive in January.

Attributable to Jessica Pegula, World No. 4

I am looking forward to getting back to Adelaide.

I loved the venue I loved centre court, and I liked the conditions.

Being able to walk from the hotel to the site is really nice. I felt like it was really easy to get around the city as well.

Attributable to Tommy Paul, World No.13

I am looking forward to returning to the Adelaide to compete in the men’s competition.

I can’t wait to be playing in Adelaide at The Drive and I am really looking forward to returning to the Adelaide International.

It will be a great start to my season, and it’s the atmosphere created by the fans that really adds to the experience.

I’ll be working hard in the off season so by the time January rolls around I’ll be ready to get out there and play some good tennis.