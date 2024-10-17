H.R. 7311, Combatting International Drug Trafficking and Human Smuggling Partnership Act of 2024

H.R. 7311 would allow Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to participate in joint operations with foreign governments abroad to prevent illicit drug trafficking and terrorist threats. The bill also would authorize CBP to pay certain claims for monetary damages, loss of personal property, or injury brought against the United States that arise from such operations. Under current law, CBP can settle claims for those purposes that arise within the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), but not those that originate in a foreign country. H.R. 7311 would require CBP to report to the Congress within 90 days of paying such a claim. Under the bill, all claims would be paid from discretionary funds and the authority to pay those claims would expire five years after enactment.

Based on similar FTCA claims, CBO estimates that very few claims would be paid under the bill and the average claim would be small. As a result, CBO estimates the implementing H.R. 7311 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.