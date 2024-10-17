H.R. 9495, Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act

H.R. 9495 would modify the Internal Revenue Code to extend deadlines for certain tax matters for hostages, people wrongfully detained abroad, and their spouses, and would suspend the tax-exempt status of organizations that support terrorism.

Similar to the rules for service members in combat zones, the bill would direct the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, to create a program to allow people who were detained between 2021 and the date of enactment to seek refunds of interest and penalties assessed during that time.