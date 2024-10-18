Caretaker Medical Awarded the Grand Prize in NIH RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge
VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.
VitalStream, a wireless, wearable vital signs and hemodynamic monitor, can be used to monitor postpartum women in an effort to improve maternal health outcomes.
In the US, over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. And in 2020, 36% of deaths occurred 1-42 days postpartum. Continuous monitoring can help clinicians detect clinical decompensation sooner. A noninvasive, wireless monitor can expand advanced monitoring capabilities to more women and can potentially even be worn after hospital discharge.
“We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for VitalStream’s potential to impact maternal health outcomes,” stated Jeff Pompeo, President and CEO of Caretaker Medical. “VitalStream can offer clinicians the continuous data they need to intervene earlier, potentially save the lives of new mothers.”
The RADx challenge prioritized technologies that are innovative, easy to use and can be used to help reduce health disparities.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Caretaker Medical.
About Caretaker Medical
Caretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort. Wireless VitalStream is a key product in Caretaker Medical's portfolio, offering a reliable and effective alternative to traditional hemodynamic monitoring methods.
Sources:
1. Pregnancy-Related Deaths: Data From Maternal Mortality Review Committees in 38 U.S. States, 2020 | Maternal Mortality Prevention | CDC
Jessica Aleles
Caretaker Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.