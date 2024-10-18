Caretaker Medical Awarded the Grand Prize in NIH RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretaker Medical, a digital health company focused on developing hemodynamic monitoring devices, today announced that it has been awarded the $525,000 grand prize in the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Technology for Maternal Health Challenge. The award recognizes Caretaker’s wireless, wearable wrist device, VitalStream, that can be used to monitor postpartum women for episodes of hyper- or hypotension, as well as detect the early onset of hemorrhage and sepsis. VitalStream continuously measures heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, cardiac output and stroke volume, among other vital signs.

In the US, over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. And in 2020, 36% of deaths occurred 1-42 days postpartum. Continuous monitoring can help clinicians detect clinical decompensation sooner. A noninvasive, wireless monitor can expand advanced monitoring capabilities to more women and can potentially even be worn after hospital discharge.

“We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for VitalStream’s potential to impact maternal health outcomes,” stated Jeff Pompeo, President and CEO of Caretaker Medical. “VitalStream can offer clinicians the continuous data they need to intervene earlier, potentially save the lives of new mothers.”

The RADx challenge prioritized technologies that are innovative, easy to use and can be used to help reduce health disparities.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Caretaker Medical.


About Caretaker Medical
Caretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort. Wireless VitalStream is a key product in Caretaker Medical's portfolio, offering a reliable and effective alternative to traditional hemodynamic monitoring methods.

