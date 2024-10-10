VitalStream Offers Continuous Hemodynamic Monitoring Solution Amid IV Fluid Shortage

VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics. VitalStream tablet application. VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.

VitalStream can help hospitals reduce their reliance on IV fluids for blood pressure measurement and can be used to decide which patients benefit from fluid.

This technology can help ensure patient safety and optimize fluid management during these challenging times” — Johnny Mann, VP Sales and Marketing at Caretaker Medical

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caretaker Medical, a pioneer in advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology, is highlighting the critical role of its VitalStream solution in addressing the ongoing IV fluid shortage caused by Hurricane Helene. As healthcare providers face challenges in maintaining continuous blood pressure monitoring due to the limited availability of Baxter IV fluids, VitalStream offers a reliable and innovative alternative.VitalStream provides continuous hemodynamic monitoring without the need for invasive arterial lines or continuous IV fluid infusion. This groundbreaking technology eliminates the reliance on IV fluids for blood pressure measurement, offering significant advantages during times of supply shortages. By providing real-time insights into a patient's response to fluids, VitalStream can potentially reduce the overall need for IV fluid administration."The IV fluid shortage has created a significant challenge for healthcare providers across the country," said Johnny Mann, VP Sales and Marketing at Caretaker Medical. "VitalStream offers a valuable solution by enabling continuous hemodynamic monitoring without the need for invasive lines or constant IV fluid infusion. This technology can help ensure patient safety and optimize fluid management during these challenging times."Caretaker Medical will be showcasing VitalStream at the upcoming American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Conference in Philadelphia from October 19-21. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about this innovative technology and its potential benefits in addressing the current IV fluid shortage.About Caretaker MedicalCaretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based digital health company focused on developing continuous patient monitoring platforms that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity and maximize patient compliance and comfort. Wireless VitalStream is a key product in Caretaker Medical's portfolio, offering a reliable and effective alternative to traditional hemodynamic monitoring methods.

