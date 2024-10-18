Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic End to the 2024 Season Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today a fantastic championship finishing position with their driver Lucas Blantford taking P8 in the 110 driver national championship, under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.
“A fantastic first year in the Ultimate Karting Championship he drove consistently well and showed great maturity for his age and experience and as a team we are pleased with the championship result,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said.
Lucas now heads into a new category for 2025 as he moves up a class to Senior Rotax, after only 2 years in Junior and testing has already began. Lucas has far exceeded all expectations from the team in his short time racing in the ultra-tough Junior Rotax category, some saying it’s the best and most competitive Junior grid for some time.
Mr. George Mahtaru, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co., added, “Its great to see Lucas going from strength to strength and we are excited for his future.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.