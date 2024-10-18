Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic End to the 2024 Season Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a fantastic end to the 2024 season under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a fantastic end to the 2024 season under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today a fantastic championship finishing position with their driver Lucas Blantford taking P8 in the 110 driver national championship, under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.

“A fantastic first year in the Ultimate Karting Championship he drove consistently well and showed great maturity for his age and experience and as a team we are pleased with the championship result,” Mr. Adrian Blantford said.

Lucas now heads into a new category for 2025 as he moves up a class to Senior Rotax, after only 2 years in Junior and testing has already began. Lucas has far exceeded all expectations from the team in his short time racing in the ultra-tough Junior Rotax category, some saying it’s the best and most competitive Junior grid for some time.

Mr. George Mahtaru, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co., added, “Its great to see Lucas going from strength to strength and we are excited for his future.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic End to the 2024 Season Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces a Fantastic End to the 2024 Season Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
Government Future Financing 2030 Program visits the Advisory Commission to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers
Sponsorship Renewal Between Elite Capital & Co. and Lucas Blantford Racing After Karun's Karting Carnival
View All Stories From This Author