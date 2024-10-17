Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Dorchester: 120-122 Hancock Street

These condominiums, located at 120-122 Hancock Street, are available from $213,700 to $317,000.

This fifteen unit condominium features both one bedroom and two bedroom units with one bathroom per unit. All condos have central AC, stainless steel appliances, and a laundry hook up. This elevator building has a bike storage room, an amenity room, and a mail/package room.

Six 2-bedroom units are available for $243,000 (80% AMI) and another six 2-bedroom units are available for $317,000 (100% AMI). Two 1-bedrooms are available for $213,700 (80% AMI) and one 1-bedroom is $280,700 (100% AMI).

Two condos are ADA accessible, and one is built out for a person with a hearing impairment.

Monthly condo fees apply.

In order to ensure that applicants fully understand the deed restrictions associated with these condos, it is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that applicants attend the virtual information session on NOVEMBER 5 at 6:00 PM.

Register for the info session

BUYERS WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. THE DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS NOVEMBER 12, 2024.

apply now